President Trump to grade coronavirus risk in Ohio before offering guidance on easing measures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump and White House officials are preparing to evaluate Ohio and the rest of the United States to determine if restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 could be relaxed.
A letter was sent to Governors throughout the U.S., saying each county will be identified by risk factor.
Depending on which counties receive a high-, medium-, or low-risk grade, the president will offer guidance on if residents can return to work to help with an economy rebound.
President Trump previously said, against advice from leading health experts, that he would like restrictions to be lifted by Easter, with some guidelines still being practiced.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did admit that the health of Ohioans and the state’s economy are dependent on one another, but he added that the economy can’t rebound without healthy workers.
“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back,” DeWine said during a recent press conference in Columbus.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 867 cases of the coronavirus.
