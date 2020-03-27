These are the zip codes with the most coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health shared a map showing the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 by zip code.
The majority of the cases are in the far eastern and western portions of Cuyahoga County.
The Ohio Department of Health said, as of Thursday afternoon, that there are at least 259 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the most in any area statewide.
Approximately 5% of the people to take a test in Cuyahoga County have the coronavirus, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.