These are the zip codes with the most coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County
Coronavirus cases by zip code in Cuyahoga County (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 12:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health shared a map showing the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 by zip code.

The majority of the cases are in the far eastern and western portions of Cuyahoga County.

The Ohio Department of Health said, as of Thursday afternoon, that there are at least 259 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the most in any area statewide.

Approximately 5% of the people to take a test in Cuyahoga County have the coronavirus, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said on Friday.

LIVE: The County Board of Health is holding its regular media briefing at their offices at 5550 Venture Dr. Parma, Ohio 44130. Briefings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday. The briefs will continue until the #COVID19 situation no longer merits regular messaging. Today the Board of Health is joined by County Executive Armond Budish.

Posted by Cuyahoga County on Friday, March 27, 2020

