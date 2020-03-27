Waiting to clean your garden can benefit your yard according to the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is urging you to stay on your coach, you’re encouraged to resist the temptation to get out in the garden and clear away the winter waste.
Evidently, many bees, butterflies and other pollinators are overwintering in the dead leaves and hollowed out stems of last years plants and need more time.
According to the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, “There are a lot of beneficial bugs that are still hanging out in that leaf litter and using last years stems to nurture their young.”
Home owners and gardeners are asked to wait until the temperature is consistently above 50 degrees. As a rule of thumb, until Mother’s Day.
And, not that we need reminding, but we do live in Cleveland and it could still snow.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.