Young Eastlake woman on dialysis says thinking positive is the only option right now

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Eastlake woman has waited years for a kidney, and now the wait has been extended.
We first introduced you to Ciara Miller and her mother, Cyndi Miller, last month.
They’ve been counting down the minutes until the day the mother would give her daughter a kidney. The surgery was postponed because of COVID-19.
In fact, they should be in the hospital right now recovering and looking forward to brighter days.
“I was heartbroken, not only because it had to be pushed back, but because I had to call my daughter and her that we had to wait indefinitely,” said Cyndi.
Cyndi is amazed her daughter still keeps a positive attitude never saying, “poor me.”
“Things happen and you have to learn to deal with them and if this Coronavirus is as serious as people are saying it is, I’d rather have it rescheduled and take precautions and not get sick,” said Ciara.
There’s no question this “new normal” we’re all dealing with due to COVID-19 is not exactly a walk in the park.
In Ciara’s case, home dialysis treatments are a lot more problematic. It’s nearly impossible for her to find things she needs for hygiene like alcohol and sanitizer.
“Every day I go to like seven different stores at least,” said Ciara.
Ciara is reminding everyone no matter how big or small your problems are, to think positive and power through.
“I’m looking forward to waking up and not having to do dialysis and having a great feeling that everyone feels after they get their transplants.”
Ciara knows her life changing day is coming, possibly in May.
