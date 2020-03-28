Aurora City Schools transportation department staff member tests positive for COVID-19

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Aurora City Schools sent out of letter to the district on Saturday confirming a staff member in their transportation department tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Pat Ciccantelli said the last contact the employee had with students was on March 13.
“He was not symptomatic until after school was closed and he was unaware that he had been exposed to the virus,” the superintendent said.
The CDC advises anyone who was exposed to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
However, Superintendent Ciccantelli said any students who was exposed to him would not need to quarantine because 14 days have already passed since his last contact.
