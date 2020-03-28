Clevelanders answer urgent call for blood donations; doctors work on blood transfusion clinical trials that could help coronavirus patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders are answering the urgent call for blood donations.
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse allowed the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Friday.
Organizers say the large space allowed them to collect from more than 100 people, while still social distancing.
Christy Peters with the Red Cross assures everyone that donating is safe for both the donor and the recipient, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is safe to give, because there is no scientific evidence right now that it’s transmitted that way,” she said.
Right now the blood that’s being donated doesn’t have anything to do with curing people who have the coronavirus. That could change though, in the weeks to come, as doctors may soon be able to transmit good antibodies to help people fight the disease.
The FDA approved clinical trials this week, where those who have recovered from the coronavirus can donate blood.
It then goes to help someone still struggling to recover from the disease.
The procedure has been used during past pandemics, but isn’t the norm here yet.
“Obviously, we want to help however we can, so if that’s something we can become involved in we will work with the FDA to do that, but we are not doing it right now,” she said.
Right now, they’re focused on getting this blood to people in the hospital fighting cancer or recovering from an accident.
“We’ve collected more than we’ve planned,” she said.
There’s another blood drive already scheduled at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for April 7th. You can register to give at that one online.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.