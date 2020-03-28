19 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland; brings total to 92

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total to 92 confirmed cases. The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified Saturday.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 20’s to 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to these new cases.
As of today, there have been more than 111,000 confirmed cases and 1,800 deaths related to coronavirus in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County.
