1 dead, 1 fully recovered in Summit County after taking a chemical for aquarium use to prevent and treat COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and one person has recovered after using a chemical for aquarium use to prevent and treat coronavirus, the Summit County Public Health said.
Summit County Public Health said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has become aware after those two individuals used a non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate. The chemical, which is used for chemical for aquarium that is commercially available for purchase at stores and through websites.
After arriving at the hospital, shortly after, one of the individuals passed away, Summit County Public Health said. One of the individuals who has recovered was severely ill with severe gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac conduction abnormalities.
Summit County Health Department said the individual who recovered reported to the media said they ingested the product to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease. They saw this information on the medical use of chloroquine on TV.
The product they ingested was a powder form inside a 2.2-pound container, and labeled “for Ornamental Fish Use Only,” Summit County Public Health said.
CDC is aware of unconfirmed media reports these commercially available aquarium-use chemicals may be out of stock due to potential increased demand by the public.
Summit County Public Health wants to warn residents that at this time, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.