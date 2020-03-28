Disposable medical gloves piling up in public places throughout Northeast Ohio amid COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an apparent environmental side effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, disposable medical gloves have been piling up on city streets and sidewalks.
Social media posts have chided the littering as unsightly and unsanitary.
People out for a Friday afternoon walk seemed to agree.
“I’m upset by it, of course. That’s a ridiculous thing to do, that’s only taking care of yourself,” said Cindy Stewart as she strolled along the path at Edgewater Park in Cleveland.
Tennyson Thomas was riding his bike -- and was surprised to see the extent of the problem when we showed him pictures.
“Wow,” he said, staring at cell phone images. “Just throw 'em everywhere, huh? There are garbage cans right there. What can I say man? That’s a messed up kind of environment,” he said.
The CDC isn’t recommending gloves for everyday purposes, in fact most medical professionals suggest they should be reserved for caregivers on the front lines of the pandemic.
“Nonsterile disposable patient examination gloves, which are used for routine patient care in healthcare settings, are appropriate for the care of patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19,” the CDC wrote on its website.
Doctors have suggested people who choose to wear gloves face similar threats to those who don’t, in that droplets from an infected person can still latch onto the surface of the gloves, just as they could your skin.
Proper hand washing is still the one of the key recommendations by the CDC, when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.
Whether or not people choose to wear gloves or not, there is still a responsibility to properly dispose of them, especially with uncertainty over how long the virus can live on different surfaces.
“It’s easy enough to do the right thing. I don’t know what’s going through people’s mind when they do something like that. It’s hard to fathom. I think most of us are trying to be considerate of others,” Stewart said.
Gloves, like anything else that may litter the streets, could pose sewage problems too.
Jenn Elting with the Northeast Ohio Sewer District said most debris is filtered out at the wastewater treatment plants, but when there’s heavy rainfall, it might not reach the plants, instead going into a combined sewer overflow.
“So you have not only debris from the road that impacts our local waterways, but also sanitary sewage that gets into those waterways as well, It’s definitely detrimental to waterways and public health.”
To counteract a shortage in personal protective equipment, the State of Ohio is currently accepting donations of essential medical supplies. For more information, citizens and businesses can email together@governor.ohio.gov.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.