Giant Eagle GetGo employee in Northeast Ohio tests positive for COVID-19

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle confirmed on Saturday that a Brunswick GetGo employee tested positive for COVID-19.
After the employee confirmed the diagnosis to Giant Eagle on Thursday, the GetGo on Brunswick Center Road was sanitized and has since reopened, according to Giant Eagle.
Giant Eagle also confirmed that the employee was last in the store on Tuesday.
To alert the public about which stores had employees diagnosed with COVID-19, Giant Eagle launched a page on their website listing the location of the affected stores, the date of the confirmed test, the date when the affected employee was last in the store, and the current cleaning status of the store.
Barring further positive tests the affected stores will be removed from the list five days after they have been sanitized and reopened, according to Giant Eagle.
According to the site, four Giant Eagle stores in Pennsylvania also had an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“It’s likely that there will be more cases to follow,” Giant Eagle said.
To increase store-level safeguards, the company is rolling out plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators in its Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations.
Giant Eagle said their additional sanitation efforts include, but are not limited to, having Team Members clean their specific work areas multiple times a day while having others whose sole duty is to rigorously sanitize surfaces, door handles, and other high-touch areas throughout the store.
Giant Eagle’s supermarkets and GetGo locations adjusted store hours to align with customer traffic during Ohio’s stay-at-home order, as well as restocking and sanitation efforts.
Effective March 29, all Giant Eagle and Market District stores will close at 9 p.m. each evening.
Stores will be open at 6 a.m. with the hour reserved for shoppers aged 60 and older, disabled, or immune-compromised Monday-Wednesday.
The store will be open for the rest of customers at 7 a.m.
GetGo adjusted its operating hours based on the needs of the community it is located in. Click here to learn the operating hours of the GetGo in your neighborhood.
Giant Eagle said it is also galvanizing financial resources for food bank partners by matching all companywide donations going forward up to $250,000 for donations made to Harvest for Hunger at all Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations.
