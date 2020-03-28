Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells the AP that Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard has restructured his contract following the team's signing of free agent tackle Jack Conklin. Hubbard started 29 games over the past two seasons. He'll make $2.5 million next season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose contract details. Hubbard signed as a free agent with Cleveland in 2018 after four seasons with Pittsburgh. Looking for an upgrade, the Browns signed Conklin to a three-year, $42 million contract last week. He had been with Tennessee.