Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine: Ohio 2 weeks away from being slammed by virus surge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is likely to see a surge of coronavirus cases in about two weeks that could peak at 10,000 per day. Gov. Mike DeWine says that is the latest projection from modeling done by the Cleveland Clinic. DeWine says that latest information suggests the cases won't peak until mid-May. He says it's critical that the state dramatically increase the number of hospital beds that are available. The governor also says this is why it's so important to stay home and stick to social distancing guidelines. On Friday, DeWine signed Ohio's first major legislative response to the pandemic.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RESTAURANTS-ADAPT
Restaurants, trying to stay afloat, revamp menus, operations
CINCINNATI (AP) — With business sinking under coronavirus outbreak restrictions, restaurants are transforming operations and menus to try to stay afloat. For an Italian restaurant in New York City, that meant sending meals out for delivery for the first time, an effort it decided Friday to halt. A Cincinnati-based burger chain has gotten into the grocery business, and a Chicago fine-dining restaurant offers a carryout special dinner at a fraction of its usual dine-in meals. In an industry with historically tight profit margins, there is worry about the future. The National Restaurant Association is warning 5 million to 7 million jobs are in jeopardy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO ELECTION
Ohio sets all-mail primary April 28; in-person voting off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has set a new mail-in primary for April 28 due to the coronavirus. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill containing the change Friday. Under the new scenario, the standard in-person primary is off and voters who haven't cast ballots yet must ask for an absentee ballot by mail or phone by noon on April 25. Ballots must be returned by April 27 if they're mailed or be deposited at a curbside dropbox on Election Day. Those voters with disabilities or those without home mailing addresses will be allowed to vote in person on April 28.
WIFE-MURDER CONVICTION
Ohio court upholds conviction of man accused in wife's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a the murder conviction of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and leaving her body in the trunk of a running car. The Toledo Blade reports the court found in a 6-to-1 ruling Thursday that the evidence against Ronald Boaston remains overwhelming. The former Toledo resident is serving 15 years to life after he was accused of strangling 28-year-old Brandi Gonyer-Boaston in February 2014. The ruling determined that while the court erred by admitting some testimony without first providing a written report to the defense, the error does not affect the outcome of the trial.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-LORDSTOWN
Trump tells GM to make ventilators in Ohio plant it sold
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump wants General Motors to start making ventilators in its shuttered plant in Ohio or another one of its closed factories. But it turns out GM sold the Ohio assembly plant last year. Trump on Friday issued an order seeking to force the automaker to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. In a tweet, Trump suggests reopening the factory in Lordstown, Ohio. GM, though, sold that plant to a company that wants to make electric vehicles. Experts say the U.S. is hundreds of thousands of breathing machines short of what it likely will need.
ARCHBISHOP FUNERAL
Funeral services held for former Cincinnati Archbishop
CINCINNATI (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a former Cincinnati archbishop who led Catholics there for more than a quarter century. Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk died Sunday at the age of 85. His funeral Mass was held Friday at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral in Cincinnati, which was nearly empty due to restrictions on public gatherings that remain in place due to the coronavirus. The service was livestreamed on the archdiocese's website and its Facebook page. Just 10 people were permitted in the church including current Archbishop Dennis Schnurr. Pilarczyk led the archdiocese for 27 years and was the nation’s longest-serving bishop when he retired in 2009.
DEAD BABY-DORMITORY
Woman indicted in death of newborn found in Ohio dormitory
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been charged criminally in the death of a newborn found inside a trash bag at an Ohio college dormitory. The Ravenna Record-Courier reports 19-year-old Breyona Reddick, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted in Portage County on aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Reddick was a student at Hiram College outside Cleveland when the newborn's body was discovered in October. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause as asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention. A message seeking comment was left with Reddick's attorney.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GROCERY-SHIELDS
What's in store: Groceries installing barriers amid outbreak
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting one another with the coronavirus. The see-through barriers are going up this week at supermarket chains including Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart and Publix. Grocers say they're trying to protect employees and consumers, since bagging and paying for food takes place well within the minimum 6-foot distance public health experts are urging people to maintain. Some grocery stores in France also installed similar barriers last week when that country went into lockdown.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OVERTIME-CAMPAIGNS
Democracy in overtime: Candidates await virus-delayed votes
CINCINNATI (AP) — Political campaigns in some U.S. states have been switching gears or in limbo awaiting decisions on voting plans after elections were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Candidates lacking cash and prohibited from rallying supporters at mass gatherings have been forced to turn to phone banks or online digital forums. The situation was especially uncertain in Ohio, where the health director called off in-person voting hours before the March 17 primary. Now the state is poised to finish the primary by April 28 with only mail-in voting. One congressional candidate calls it “unexpected overtime in a game that's never had overtime before."
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-JUDGMENT
Supreme Court tosses $13.2M judgment against ex-detective
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed an effort by a man who spent 11 years in prison for murder he didn't commit to force Cleveland to pay a $13.2 million jury award. The court ruled Wednesday the city isn't responsible for paying claims against a retired homicide detective accused of framing David Ayers, who was convicted of aggravated murder in 2000. Cleveland was dismissed from Ayers' federal lawsuit leaving two detectives as the sole defendants at trial. One detective died and the other filed for bankruptcy. Ayers' attorneys then argued Cleveland was responsible for paying the judgment.