LIVE: President Trump speaking before USNS Comfort ship departs for New York City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the hospital ship USNS Comfort readies for deployment to New York City, President Trump will be delivering remarks at Norfolk, Virginia.
USNS Comfort is a Navy hospital ship which holds over 1,000 beds and will carry over 1,200 medical personnel aid to New York City.
Before departing for the USNS Comfort, President Trump said it “is stocked to the gills. It’s right up to the top… But we’re going to send that up to New York four weeks ahead of schedule. And it is loaded up with everything. So that’s great.”
You can watch his press briefing below.
