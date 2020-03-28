Mayor Frank Jackson reviews City of Cleveland’s prevention and response efforts to COVID-19 from this past week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Cleveland rose to 73 on Friday, Mayor Frank G. Jackson provided a review on the prevention and response efforts of the city.
As Ohioans continue to comply with Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, here is the snapshot of announcements Mayor Jackson shared:
- March 23: The Division of Police announced that residents are encouraged to submit police reports for non-violent crimes by phone or online. Click here for more info.
- March 24: Bulk pick-up has been suspended for April 2020. Repairs of the roof at City Hall will begin March 30. The City of Cleveland is making repairs to and/or will begin construction on several recreation centers. View information about EJ Kovacic, Frederick Douglas and Stella Walsh here. Click here for more info.
- March 25: As part of the Cleveland Division of Police response to the COVID-19 pandemic, measures have been enacted to reduce spread of the virus, reduce the threat of exposure to officers and citizens and to ensure that critical services can be maintained. Officers will continue to enforce laws and codified ordinances, but will limit non-essential contacts and will not cite for administrative violations such as expired licenses. Click here for more.
- March 26: The deadline for the Mayor Frank G. Scholarship deadline has been extended to April 20. We also announced that the Highland Park Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Click here for more.
- March 27: Cuyahoga County released a map noting the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code. In addition, the Division of Police announced its academy classes are continuing with virtual training. Click here for more.
Earlier in March, Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power (CPP) began suspending disconnections until further notice.
As of March 27, Cleveland Water has restored service for 548 customers and CPP has restored service for 63 customers, according to Mayor Jackson.
If you recently experienced a disconnection, call Cleveland Water at 216-664-3130 or CPP at 216-664-4600 to discuss options for the restoration of service.
“It is vital to stopping the spread of coronavirus that residents continue to self-quarantine by staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave to care for others or obtain medications or groceries,” Mayor Jackson said.
