Newburgh Heights Police searching for 2 suspects after robbery at Family Dollar

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are wanted by Newburgh Heights Police after an armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar on March 24.
Police said the males entered the store and waited, while other customers checked out at the Harvard Avenue store.
The two suspects then pulled out guns, pointed them at the clerks and demanded cash. The suspects then fled on foot.
Police responded to Fleet Avenue for a possible sighting of the two suspects on March 27. Officers were able to identify the suspects as being from the robbery, but they once again slipped away on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Newburgh Heights Police Department at (216) 641-5545.
