Northeast Ohio weather: rain, thunder, heavy downpours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, there is rain, thunder, and heavy downpours at times with highs in the lower 60s.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for counties west and south until noon. Ponding can occur on roadways.
On Saturday night, expect more rain with possible thunder.
Temperatures oscillating between 55 and 63. Flooding concerns continue.
On Sunday morning expect rain with a risk of p.m. showers under variable skies.
Blustery southwest winds with early highs in the 60s but falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. More possible flooding.
on Sunday night, expect mainly cloudy and very windy with lows in the lower 40s.
On Monday, expect mainly grey with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
On Tuesday, Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
