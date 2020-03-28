Shaker Heights Fire Department moves crew to 90-year-old fire station

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters work closely to save lives. That closeness may put them at risk of catching the coronavirus.
The Shaker Heights Fire Department is taking proactive steps to reduce that possibility.
Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney says “We operated out of here from like 1930 to 2004.”
This fire station on Lee Road was built at the same time as the Shaker Heights City Hall.
“We’re trying to isolate ourselves in the fire house. But, we’re going to take it to the next level. We are actually going to move some firefighters into a station we moved out of about 16 years ago,” Sweeney said.
They’re having the walls re-painted and sprucing up the old digs as much as possible.
With all non-essential businesses forced to close because of the coronavirus, the challenge: where to get those much needed mattresses?
“We reached out to the Original Mattress Factory. They were shut down. They stepped up to the plate for us in a big way. They consulted with their legal counsel to determine whether what we were asking was in line with Governor DeWine’s order," he said.
Chief Sweeney is hoping to move half of the Chagrin crew into the old station soon.
"We're kind of starting to get things cleaned up in here a little bit, make it ready for the guys to start living out of here again."
Chief Sweeney is hoping to have this old fire station ready in about a week.
