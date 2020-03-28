Sherwin-Williams donates 3,000 N-95 masks to Cleveland Division Emergency Medical Service amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams has donated 3,000 N-95 masks to the Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service, the mayor’s office said in a press release.
“The N-95 masks donated to the Division of EMS will help provide the women and men on the front lines with proper protection as they provide medical care to our community,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson in a prepared statement. “This essential equipment comes at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and first responders. I thank Sherwin Williams, Chairman & CEO John Morikis, their leadership team and employees for their partnership.”
The mayor’s office said the donation was organized by Heidi Petz, President & General Manager, Sherwin-Williams, Consumer Brands Group NA to protect the Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics while providing in-field care during the coronavirus pandemic.
