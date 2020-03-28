Summit County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 86, claims lives of 5

By Michael Dakota | March 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 4:43 PM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County released the following updated COVID-19 numbers Saturday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases in Summit County is now 86.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized in Summit County because of medical complications with COVID-19.

Summit County has had five deaths related to the coronavirus.

In a statement the Summit County Public Health department said they continue to reach out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of the disease.

