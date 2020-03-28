Westlake Food Pantry needs public’s help in gathering non-perishable and perishable items

By Simon Hannig | March 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 5:48 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Food Pantry needs the public’s help in gathering non-perishable and perishable items, Westlake Police said.

Police said there has been a demand for the pantry’s supplies as more and more people find themselves struggling financially during this difficult time.

That means they need more donations than usual to ensure everyone who comes to them seeking help receives it.

Suggested non-perishable donations: canned fruit, canned pasta, laundry detergent, toothpaste, dish lotion, toilet paper, tissues, shampoo.

Suggested perishables: apples, lettuce, bread, Easter candy.

Westlake Service & Community Services is at 29694 Center Ridge Road. You can call them at (440) 899-3544.

You can view more details below and on the Community Services Department here.

