What to do in an emergency when dental offices are closed?

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Dental offices were one of the first businesses asked to close to stop the spread of coronavirus.
But, in an emergency dental situation, dentist’s main goal is to keep patients out of the emergency room so doctors can focus on COVID-19 patients and those with life threatening issues, like a heart attack.
Dr. Chris Theodorou, of Strongsville Dental and Laser Aesthetics, said if you do have a dental emergency, most dentists will first try to assess you over the phone.
If they determine your problem must be fixed in person, you’ll be met by the dental team in full hazmat gear.
He said “I’ll go in, and I’ll see the patient. I’ll take a look at the situation. We’re working under a situation where we’re all wearing hazmat. We’re taking the patient’s temperature so we have to take them through that stage first.”
He said their goal is to get their patient out of pain, but anything that requires drilling or aerosols is closed for now.
For example a chipped tooth will be assessed and treated to heal pain, but any implants or cosmetic work will have to wait.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.