Winking Lizard Tavern ceasing operations at all locations temporarily after business day Saturday due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winking Lizard Tavern announced Friday evening they will be closing all locations temporarily after business day Saturday.
The company said they will re-open when they are given permission by the state officials. They also said they want their staff members to do what right for them and their families through this time.
“We want our staff members to do what is best for them and their families throughout all of this," the company said in a Facebook post. "It is in the best interest for the Lizard and our staff if the Lizard would cease operations at this time.”
Winking Lizard Tavern said this was a hard decision to make.
“This has been a very difficult decision to make," the company said. "Our loyal staff members of the Lizard Family and our loyal guests and members of Lizard nation are the lifeblood of our company.”
Winking Lizard Tavern will be open Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at all locations except for the following: Gateway, Galleria, Grandview Hts and Westerville.
You can read their full announcement below.
