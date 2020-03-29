Cleveland Hope Exchange gives out more than 28,000 lbs of food at Journey Church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Saturday morning, through the rain, they came from all over Northeast Ohio to accept a helping hand at Journey Church on Cleveland’s west side.
“This is the biggest outreach we have done to this point,” Pastor Jim Wilkes told 19 News. “Normally we have 500 people. Today, we had 3,000 come through.”
Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett, TownHall owner Bobby George, Journey Church , Walmart, The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Councilwoman Jasmin Santana formed The Cleveland Hope Exchange, offering food and necessities to those who need it the most.
Families walked away carrying bags of fruit, fresh produce and canned goods for their homes.
“We gave away 24,000 pounds of non-perishable food items," Wilkes said.
Wilkes said the give-a-way had a huge impact on a community where 42% of the children live in poverty.
“If we can fill in the gaps, it’s a win.” Wilkes said.
Wilkes added they did it while maintaining a safe social distance.
Cleveland Police directed traffic as the line of cars stretched down the street and around the block.
Cleveland Hope Exchange partners say they are dedicated to bringing resources to those in during the coronavirus pandemic.
