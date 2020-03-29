Cleveland male shot 4 times took a bus to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a male who was shot four times on Sunday morning took a bus to get to the hospital.
The victim told police he was shot at East 144th Street and Kinsman Road around 7 a.m. before he caught the bus that took him to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
