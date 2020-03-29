Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 29, 2020

19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 12:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday showed 25 deaths from coronavirus, and 1,406 confirmed cases statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.

Click here to find out how much money you could get from the stimulus bill.

