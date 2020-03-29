Daniels Park in Willoughby closed after becoming partially submerged from flash flooding (video)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Willoughby shut down Daniels Park after it became partially submerged by flash flooding early Sunday morning.
The City of Willoughby sent the following warning to the community over social media:
"Please avoid creeks and ditches with high water as currents are very strong under what might be a calm surface.
Also, please avoid roads where flooding is occurring as manholes can become dislodged and dangerous for cars and pedestrians. When floodwaters recede, we will be out checking for damage.
Thank you for your cooperation. Stay safe!"
It is unknown when the park will be reopened.
The City of Willoughby also shared the following video of the high water taking over the park:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.