5 deaths in Summit County due to COVID-19; 100 confirmed cases in the county

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are five deaths in Summit County due to coronavirus, and the county has 100 confirmed cases. The Summit County Public Health released the numbers Sunday.
Summit County Public Health said there are currently 24 patients in the hospital.
SCPH would like everyone to follow the precautions below:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap or water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60% of alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth -- with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have the cold, or flu-like symptoms for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
