Driver escapes car stuck on Elyria railroad tracks before train crushes it

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a car that got stuck on the railroad tracks on South Abbe Road on Saturday night was able to escape to safety just before a train crushed it, according to the Elyria Fire Department.
Elyria Fire said the car stopped on the tracks for an unknown reason around 11:30 p.m.
By the time crews arrived, the driver was already out and did not need medical treatment.
The road has since been cleared off, but not before the Elyria Fire Department snapped these photos of the totaled car:
