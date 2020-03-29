Driver escapes car stuck on Elyria railroad tracks before train crushes it

Driver escapes car stuck on Elyria railroad tracks before train crushes it (Elyria Fire Department) (Source: Elyria Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 11:41 AM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a car that got stuck on the railroad tracks on South Abbe Road on Saturday night was able to escape to safety just before a train crushed it, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Elyria Fire said the car stopped on the tracks for an unknown reason around 11:30 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the driver was already out and did not need medical treatment.

The road has since been cleared off, but not before the Elyria Fire Department snapped these photos of the totaled car:

