Fiery Cleveland crash claims the life of 1, seriously injures 2 others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saturday night crash that caused a Jaguar to be engulfed in flames claimed the life of one and seriously injured two others, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 32-year-old man was driving a 2003 Jaguar westbound on Superior Avenue when he crashed into the right rear end a 2009 Lexus driven by a 45-year-old man also going west near Russell Road around 7:35 p.m.
The Jaguar then went off the right side of the road, struck a tree, plowed into a fence, and burst into flames, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, a male was trapped in the right front passenger side of the Jaguar and pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Jaguar and another passenger suffered serious injuries while the driver and the passenger in the Lexus walked away without injuries, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Police are not sure what caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus.
