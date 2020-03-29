Flash flooding prompts road closures throughout Northeast Ohio

By Rachel Vadaj | March 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 10:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding from early Sunday morning prompted road closures throughout Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland - University Circle

  • Cedar Avenue is closed with traffic detoured to Murray Hill Rd.
  • Stokes Blvd. at Carnegie Ave.
  • Stokes Blvd. at Cedar Rd.
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Ambleside Dr.
  • Stearns Rd. at Euclid Ave.
  • Deering Ave. at Stokes Blvd.
    • Suggested detours are Mayfield Rd., E. 105th St., and Superior Rd.

Alert: Road Closures Due to Flooding Due to flooding and high water levels, several intersections and roads are closed...

Posted by University Circle Police Department on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Kirtland

  • SR 306 between Kirtland Road and Markell Road at the Waite Hill border

0952 HRS, ****UPDATE**** ROADWAY WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME. ROADWAY IS IN PROCESS OF BEING...

Posted by Kirtland Police Department on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Vermilion

  • Residents on the south side of Riverside Drive encouraged to move cars to higher ground

Minor flooding is occurring on Riverside Drive. Residents on the South side are encouraged to move vehicles to higher ground and monitor the river.

Posted by City of Vermilion Police Department on Sunday, March 29, 2020

