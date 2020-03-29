Flash flooding prompts road closures throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding from early Sunday morning prompted road closures throughout Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland - University Circle
- Cedar Avenue is closed with traffic detoured to Murray Hill Rd.
- Stokes Blvd. at Carnegie Ave.
- Stokes Blvd. at Cedar Rd.
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Ambleside Dr.
- Stearns Rd. at Euclid Ave.
- Deering Ave. at Stokes Blvd.
- Suggested detours are Mayfield Rd., E. 105th St., and Superior Rd.
Kirtland
- SR 306 between Kirtland Road and Markell Road at the Waite Hill border
Vermilion
- Residents on the south side of Riverside Drive encouraged to move cars to higher ground
