Flash flooding submerges parts of Rocky River Metroparks (galleries)

Flash flooding submerges parts of Rocky River Metroparks (David Steele) (Source: David Steele)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 4:16 PM

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding that occurred early Sunday morning submerged parts of the Rocky River Metroparks.

High water closed Valley Parkway around noon.

Northeast Ohio residents visited the Rocky River Metroparks to go on a social distancing stroll and see how the heavy rains changed the landscape.

Heidi Sweisthal captured the following footage:

Flash flooding submerges parts of Rocky River Metroparks (Heidi Sweisthal)

David Steele snapped this video and these photos:

Flash flooding submerges parts of Rocky River Metroparks (David Steele)

Brian Baddour also explored the area, capturing this footage of the high water taking over parts of the area:

Enough "white water" down there that I felt the mist above. This is at the little falls across from Lagoon Picnic Area.

Posted by B Ryan Baddour on Sunday, 29 March 2020

