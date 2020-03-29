Flash flooding submerges parts of Rocky River Metroparks (galleries)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Flash flooding that occurred early Sunday morning submerged parts of the Rocky River Metroparks.
High water closed Valley Parkway around noon.
Northeast Ohio residents visited the Rocky River Metroparks to go on a social distancing stroll and see how the heavy rains changed the landscape.
Heidi Sweisthal captured the following footage:
David Steele snapped this video and these photos:
Brian Baddour also explored the area, capturing this footage of the high water taking over parts of the area:
