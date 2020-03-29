Gov. DeWine working with President Trump after FDA limits expansion on mask-sterilizing technology

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is working with President Donald Trump after the FDA limited the expansion of mask-sterilizing technology.
The Governor tweeted out that the President "understands the problem and says he will do everything he can to get this approved today.”
The President also tweeted out his agreement with the Governor, saying the “FDA must move quickly!”
Gov. DeWine will be addressing Ohioans today at 2 p.m. in Columbus, even though he initially postponed any conferences until Monday “unless urgent new news” came up.
UPDATES FROM YESTERDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE:
- There are 25 deaths from coronavirus, and 1,406 confirmed cases statewide, The Ohio Department of Health said.
- The Ohio Department of Health said there are 344 number of patients in the hospital, along with 123 in the ICU. The age range is from less than 1-year-old to 96-years-old, with a median age range of 52. 50% of males, and 49% of females are affected.
- Battelle has developed new technology to sterilize surgical masks. As soon as it is approved by The FDA, the state of Ohio will begin using them, Gov. DeWine said.
- Gov. DeWine said he issued an order last night for state contractors to our team that every state contractor with an essential state contract -- Their team will go out and check that they are following best practices. They’ve always been subject to this, but now we’re going out to make sure.
- Gov. DeWine continued from his report from the Cleveland Clinic yesterday, which projects Ohio won’t be hit hard until about two weeks, and the states peak won’t hit until mid-May. Gov. DeWine said they may have to triple hospital capacity.
- Gov. DeWine said hospitals are divided from eight regions submitted their draft action plans for their capacity increase. The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard are currently reviewing and will get back to the hospitals soon.
- Gov. DeWine thanked the house of worship for doing their part of what they are doing to bring services to homes online to protect people. He said for those still doing services, they ask for you to not do that. He stresses to use technology. He explained later on during a question and answer with reporters that they made the decision when we did the order not to infringe on religious liberty, but this is a critical time -- for the safety of everyone, and he can’t imagine that there is anyone who would want to take that risk.
- He also said there is no surprise we see shortage of personal protective equipment. Here are the top 10 most wanted items: (1) Surgical gowns (S, M, L, XL, XXX); (2) Face/surgical masks (adult/pediatric); (3) Gloves (nitrile, vinyl, or butyl); (4) N-95 particulate respirators; (5) Isolation gowns; (6) Face shields; (7) Tyvek coveralls; (8) Thermometers; (9) Foot coverings; (10) Ventilator tubing. If anyone already has these items, and you don’t need them - we need them. Please contact at: together@governor.ohio.gov.
- Ohio Health Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton uses the hurricane analogy. She said we are flattening the curve in Ohio. She said we are making the hurricane now a category two or three. Pay attention to the blue line, that is who we are.
- She said she would rather not have the elderly go out at all, and use the neighborhoods to help.
- Lt. Gov. Jon Husted thanked everyone in the education community for what they are doing.
- He also said PBS stations will be offering educational television for kids to tune into starting Monday. For more info, please go here.
- Lt. Gov. Husted said the federal package signed by President Trump; states had to opt into the provisions -- which includes 1,099 and self-employed individuals. Ohio has opted in. They are working on getting the system up and running.
- He also told businesses that even when we start to phase out of this in the future, we are still going to have to practice safe workplace practices. You have to make sure the message is getting through all the way to your employees.
- “Keep your chin up, we’re fighting through this," Lt. Gov. Husted said. "We’re going to get through this. By our actions, we can all be part of the solution.”
- “I’ve heard horrifying stories of people without insurance being turned away across the country," Dr. Amy Acton said. "We don’t want hospitals to turn anyone away in Ohio.”
- The Ohio National Guard will be helping hospitals where they can. The whole goal is to increase capacity as soon as possible. Gov. DeWine said the team is working every day to try to obtain more ventilators.
- Gov. DeWine said at least two of our hospitals have figured out how to put more than one person on a ventilator. Innovation is happening in Ohio.
- Gov. DeWine said they had a conversation with mayors this morning. Different health departments are going out and closing businesses that are not essential. You can expect that to continue. Today he asked all the chiefs of police to give them a report of what they are seeing as far as compliance.
- “The numbers are a range," Dr. Amy Acton said. "I know 8,000-10,000 sounds like a lot, but that really isn’t a huge amount of Ohioans. We want it to spread slower, but it is spreading. When we stay home, the effectiveness will show up in our data a few weeks from now. It’s complicated, but you don’t have to trust the modeling to see what’s happening in other states. We are planning for worst-case scenarios with the hope that everything we do will take us away from that number. We are lengthening the onset of the peak time and flattening the curve. The flattening is happening in Ohio, but how much we flatten will depend on all of us.”
