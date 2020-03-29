11 new cases in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; 39 confirmed total cases

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 11 new cases confirmed in the county of coronavirus, which brings the total to 39 confirmed total cases, along with two deaths. The Trumbull County Combined Health District released the numbers Sunday.
21 females, and 18 males are affected. Ages range from 25-years-old to 86-years-old. There are 26 patients in the hospital.
There are currently 45 people quarantined and are being monitored. 39 have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released.
The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is now assisting in the process.
The Trumbull County Combined Health District said to not use non-pharmaceutical Chloroquine Phosphate as a source to prevent or treat coronavirus.
