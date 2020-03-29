Northeast Ohio weather: scattered showers and more possible flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered showers and thunder with a risk of P.M. showers under variable skies. Blustery southwest winds gusting up to 50 mph with early highs in the upper 60s but falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. More possible flooding.
Sunday night: Mainly cloudy and still very windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Monday: Mainly grey and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
