Ohio Edison: Parts of Avon will have power out for an expected 12 to 18 hours

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the strong winds, parts of Avon will have their power out for an expected 12 to 18 hours after electric poles were brought down due to high winds, Ohio Edison said.
Ohio Edison is on the scene.
Avon Police said these are the areas that are affected: Reigelsberger & Kensington Roads, Schwartz & Jaycox Roads, Timberview & Jaycox Roads, Reserve Way & Jaycox Roads and Heatherwood & Jaycox Roads.
Officers will be monitoring other areas where poles may be also be affected by the winds.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.