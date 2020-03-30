Babcock & Wilcox: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) _ Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Barberton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.
The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $180.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $122 million, or $3.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $859.1 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at $5.29.
