Brunswick businesses giving free food to service industry workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Alan Rodges | March 30, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 5:56 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Brunswick businesses are looking to help service industry workers that are staying strong during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Pie Co. announced on its Facebook that service industry workers will receive free food on Monday.

The Ohio Pie Co. isn’t the only business stepping up and giving service industry workers free food.

Donut Land will also be chipping in some free treats.

On Monday at 3 p.m., service industry workers will be able to run to the restaurant and pick up a free pizza and a free half-dozen donuts.

The business wants to remind everyone to practice social distancing.

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Mike Dewine ordered that all bars and restaurants be closed in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine did include that bars and restaurants can include delivery and takeout orders, but the decision to close the businesses has hurt the service industry.

