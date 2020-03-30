City of Cleveland records first COVID-19 death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female, between the ages of 70-80, has become the first death in the City of Cleveland from complications due to COVID-19.
“Today, the City of Cleveland was informed of our first resident who passed away due to complications related to coronavirus,” mayor Frank Jackson wrote in a press release.
Jackson reminded residents that the city continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We will see more cases, and more fatalities in the days and weeks ahead because this virus doesn’t care about your age, your income or your race – no one is immune, We need you to do your part, stay at home, practice social distancing and help slow the spread.”" Jackson said.
Jackson extended his sincere condolences to their family and friends of the woman who died.
