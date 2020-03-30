Cleveland police find man shot to death on city’s east side; searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect after they find a man shot dead on Cleveland’s east side.
The shooting happened near Dundee Drive and Sellers Avenue on Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say they were called to the area for a shooting victim.
When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street between two parked cars.
Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, the victim was talking with the suspect outside of the Central Fox Market. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim, who started to run away.
The victim allegedly dropped a gun on the ground as he ran away.
The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and then fled the scene, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
