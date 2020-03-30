Cleveland postal employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Postal Service officials confirmed Monday an employee at the Cleveland Processing and Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”
The World Health Organization, the Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control have said there is currently no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through the mail.
No information on the employee is being released.
