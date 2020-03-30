Sen. Rob Portman donates paychecks to Ohio non-profits, talks about state’s response to COVID-19 (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus has devastated the country leading to thousands of deaths, layoffs and health concerns.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine continues to give daily updates on confirmed cases in the state.
On Monday, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) talked with 19 News about what he thinks about the state’s response and how he feels about the country’s response to the global pandemic.
So far, Ohio has seen 29 deaths and 1,653 confirmed cases.
DeWine has implemented several precautions in the wake of the outbreak.
That includes shutting down bars and restaurants, limiting public outings and implementing social distancing.
“Many Ohioans are hurting right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to pay their bills and make ends meet. Many individuals are seeing their paychecks disappear and small business owners throughout the state are making sacrifices as they struggle to keep their doors open," said Portman.
DeWine is expected to hold his daily press conference on Monday at 2 p.m.
Portman also announced today that he is donating his salary through the end of May to five regional organizations across Ohio to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
- Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
- Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund
- United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation local nonprofit fund
- Southeast Ohio Food Bank
- Greater Toledo Community Foundation Covid-19 Response
“These organizations are representative of so many great nonprofits and volunteers that are responding to the urgent needs of individuals, families, and small businesses across Ohio during this coronavirus crisis,” Portman said.
