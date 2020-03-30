Counterfeit medications in Ashtabula cause multiple fatal and non-fatal overdoses, officials say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County (CEAAC) said three people are facing multiple charges for selling counterfeit medications, which have caused a number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses over the last several months.
CEAAC said two of the non-fatal overdoses happened since March 25.
While investigating those overdoses, investigators said they developed a suspect and executed a search warrant at his apartment in the 4500 block of Main Avenue in Ashtabula.
Agents said they recovered 247 pills stamped as prescription Percocet, 35 stamped as Xanax and about 127 grams of marijuana, $2200 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
According to the agents, they believe the medication is actually Fentanyl, stamped as Percocet and Xanax.
Agents added the fake drugs were transported by car to Ashtabula from Arizona.
The three suspects are two men ages 23 and 24 and a 19-year-old woman. Agents said additional suspects could also be charged.
