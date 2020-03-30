COVID-19 patient leaves inspiring ‘Thank you’ message to his caregivers at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tuscarawas County man did not expect that his initial symptoms of a headache and fever would turn out to be one of Ohio’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
“I assumed I just had a flu,” said Nic Brown.
The 38-year-old’s symptoms worsened and he was eventually hospitalized at a Cleveland Clinic intensive care unit.
At one point during treatment, hospital officials were actually in touch with Brown’s wife to discuss end-of-life options, the father of three said.
“He was in the first stages of the severe illness from the COVID and we were trying to gauge how much lung injury he had and how he was responding to it,' said Eduardo Mireles, M.D., director of the medical intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic.
Brown was isolated during treatment from his care team by a glass wall, which became his “window to the world.”
“They would write goals that they wanted to see me accomplish for that day, specifically, in my breathing and my respiratory health,” Brown said. “And then at the bottom, they wrote, ‘We will get you home.’”
After ten days in the ICU, using a ventilator, and being administered numerous medications, including an experimental antiviral drug, Brown was moved to a regular hospital room.
Brown left a special message on that glass window to the health care personnel that helped save his life.
“I absolutely love them. They were amazing people. That’s why I wrote the message that I did on the wall because I truly felt from them love,” Brown said.
“He calls us ‘rock stars,’ but it’s the other way around," Dr. Mireles said about Brown. "He was in isolation for ten days inside that room, without being able to communicate, without his family and he took this amazingly. He’s a trooper, and he deserves all the credit.”
The Cleveland Clinic said Brown is currently recovering at home with his family and is doing well.
Video courtesy the Cleveland Clinic.
