Cuyahoga County received over 300 complaints about businesses not following Ohio Gov. DeWine’s orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said they have received approximately 1,560 calls regarding essential businesses to the agency’s helpline.
Of the 1,560 business-related calls, 312 of them were complaints being made about companies suspected of not adhering to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan.
“We are in the process, our field staffs, of responding to these complains and addressing those businesses that are not essential and ensuring they take steps to organize their business remotely to stop temporarily their business at this time,” Allan said during a regular briefing on Monday.
Non-essential businesses, according to Allan, include:
- Barber shops
- Nail and hair salons
- Bars and restaurants
- Car washes
- Driving ranges
- Gyms, dance studios, and fitness centers
- Certain retail stores, including clothing and craft shops
- Vape and CBD retailers
Several other callers to the county’s helpline from individuals who were not seeking health-related information asked how a company can better comply to social-distancing standards.
There are at least 440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
