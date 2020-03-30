Financial First Aid: Your COVID-19 resource guide for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We know these are difficult times.
Many families are feeling new financial pressures and a lot of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Each day on 19 News at 5p.m., we will be bringing you important information and advice from financial experts and answering your questions our new segment, “Financial First Aid.”
You can submit your questions on the 19 News Facebook page or send an email to gettinganswers@cleveland19.com.
In addition, we have compiled a list of resources available to Ohioans who need assistance applying for unemployment benefits, getting food, or even paying bills. Please check back daily for updates.
An executive order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expands flexibility for Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits during Ohio’s emergency declaration period.
- You can file online at unemployment.ohio.gov 24 hours/day, 7 days a week. Note: The state is experiencing slow processing times due to high claims activity.
- Call toll-free 1-877-644-6562 or TTY 1-614-387-8408. Call center hours have been extended to Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) administers several programs to fight hunger in Ohio. You may be eligible for more than one of the following:
- SNAP: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an Electronic Benefits Transfer card. EBT cards can be used like a debit card to purchase eligible food in authorized retail food stores and farmers markets .
- To apply online, go to the Ohio Benefits website: https://benefits.ohio.gov/. If you can apply online this will likely be faster than calling the hotline and will leave the hotline available for seniors and others who cannot apply online.
- To apply by phone, call the Ohio Benefits Hotline at 1-844-640-6446. The hotline will be extremely busy at this time and the wait times may be long. Try calling at a different time of the day if you cannot get through.
- TEFAP: The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that helps low-income people, including elderly people, by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. CLICK HERE to find the distribution location nearest you.
- CSFP: The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides low-income, elderly individuals with a monthly box of food. The box does not contain a complete diet, but provides nutrients typically lacking in the diets of the elderly population. CLICK HERE to contact your nearest food bank. Staff there will direct you to the nearest location to apply.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves clients from Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Richland and Ashland Counties. They can connect those in need to partner agencies, hot meals and mobile pantries that are nearby and help you apply for SNAP benefits. The Food Bank can also link you directly to employment, housing, and healthcare resources.
- For assistance by phone, call 216-738-2067 or toll-free at 855-738-2067. Calls are free and confidential.
- For assistance in person, visit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center at 15000 S. Waterloo Rd. in Cleveland Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Note: The Food Bank does not distribute food to walk-in clients. Walk-in hours are for assistance signing up for benefits.
The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Centeral Ohio works with 112 partner charities to assist residents of Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Crawford Counties. Member programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and supplemental programs. CLICK HERE for a list of the Food Bank’s partner agencies
The Food Bank be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food at mobile food distribution sites during the COVID-19 crisis. They have incorporated social distancing and “NO TOUCH” practices to keep your families and our communities safe. Any residents in need of assistance are welcome to attend any of the drive-thru distributions:
- 3/31 @ 1:00 pm - North Ridgeville Academic Center School Pantry
- 4/1@ 1:00 pm - Elyria School Pantry Program
- 4/2 @ 2:30 pm - Midview Middle School Pantry Program
- 4/2 @ 3:00 pm - Southview Middle School Pantry Program
- 4/6 @ 2:00 pm - Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School Pantry Program
- 4/8 @ 3:00 pm - Black River Landing Mobile Food Pantry
- 4/9 @ 3:00 pm - General Johnnie Wilson School Pantry Program
- 4/9 @ 3:30 pm - Durling Middle School Pantry Program
- 4/15 @ 1:00 pm - Elyria School Pantry Program
- 4/16 @ 12:00 pm - Lorain El Centro Mobile Food Pantry
- 4/22 @ 3:00 pm - Black River Landing Mobile Food Pantry
- 4/23 @ 3:00 pm - Longfellow School Pantry Program
NOTE: These are drive-thru distributions. The Food Bank asks that you please stay in your vehicle and have your trunk empty, clean and ready to load.
The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank provides food and other essential items to member agencies in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties. These member agencies operate 500 food pantries, hot meal sites, shelters and other hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods and communities where people need food.
- For questions or assistance, please call the Food Bank at 855-560-0850.
- CLICK HERE for a complete list of the Food Bank’s member agencies
- CLICK HERE for an interactive map of meal/grocery distribution location
NOTE: Due to current health concerns, please make sure to call pantries/hot meal sites to confirm hours have not changed.
The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley serves residents of Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties. They distribute food to 160 hunger-relief organizations and programs including church pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. CLICK HERE to find the food pantry nearest you.
- For assistance by phone, call:
- Columbiana County: 330-747-2696 or 330-424-7767
- Mahoning County: 330-747-2696
- Trumbull County: 330-393-1565
The Food Bank also operates mobile pantries, bringing truckloads of food directly to people living in rural areas. Here are the location and distribution times in each county:
- Trumbull County Mobile Pantry
- Mecca Community Church - 5920 Phillips-Rice Road in Cortland
- Second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Please bring photo ID.
- Mahoning County Mobile Pantry
- Bunker Hill United Methodist Church - 15096 W. Middletown Road in Beloit
- Second Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Please bring photo ID.
- Columbiana County Mobile Pantry
- Hanoverton Fellowship of the Beloved - 13696 Bethesda Road in Hanoverton
- Second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Please bring photo ID.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has extended its winter reconnect order through May 1, 2020.
The Winter Reconnect Order allows residential customers who are disconnected or are threatened with disconnection to pay a maximum amount of $175 to have their electric and natural gas service restored or maintained.
Any residential customer who is served by a regulated utility company, regardless of income, may use the Winter Reconnect Order, to establish, maintain or restore service. All regulated natural gas and electric companies must comply with the Winter Reconnect Order.
- There is no sign up required. Simply contact your utility company and mention the Winter Reconnect Order.
- Customers who have questions or concerns regarding their utility service are encouraged to contact the PUCO online at PUCO.ohio.gov/contact-us.
On March 13th, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced the Cleveland Water Department and Cleveland Public Power will suspend disconnections of residential service for non-payment until further notice.
- Cleveland Water customers who have recently experienced disconnection should contact Cleveland Water at 216-664-3130 to discuss options for the restoration of service.
- Cleveland Public Power customers who have recently experienced disconnection should call 216-664-4600 to discuss options for the restoration of service.
If you need internet service for work or school but don’t have access at home or can’t afford to pay your bill, there are options available.
- Access from AT&T is temporarily offering two months of free service to new customers who order Access by April 30, 2020. The service will cost $5/month or $10/month thereafter, depending on your speed. AT&T is also expanding eligibility based on income and to households participating in National School Lunch Program/Head Star. All data overage fees on home internet will also be waived.
- Internet Essentials from Comcast is offering two free months of internet service to new customers that qualify as low-income households for $9.95/month plus tax. Apply by April 30, 2020. Additionally, for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers, the speed of the program’s Internet service has increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks are taking steps to help people who have been impacted by COVID-19. If your ability to pay your mortgage is impacted, and your loan is owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, you may be eligible to delay making your monthly mortgage payments for a temporary period, during which:
- You won’t incur late fees.
- You won’t have delinquencies reported to the credit bureaus.
- Foreclosure and other legal proceedings will be suspended
If you have trouble catching up at the end of this temporary relief period, additional assistance may be available. You can work with your servicer to resume making a mortgage payment. Or if you need additional assistance, you can work with your servicer on other foreclosure prevention options to keep your home.
Contact your mortgage servicer (the company where you send your monthly payments) as soon as possible to let them know about your current circumstances. The telephone number and mailing address of your mortgage servicer should be listed on your monthly mortgage statement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.