First responders to receive prioritized testing for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The partnership between University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic announced that first responders will be offered prioritized testing for the coronavirus.
“First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe it is vital to ensure they have immediate access to testing,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic. “As partners together in this, we want to further support those serving our communities to ensure they remain healthy so they continue to provide the critical services they bring to the public.”
EMS and fire personnel, police, and other law enforcement officers will be eligible for the priory screening, according to a joint-press release.
“We consider first responders our valued partners in the fight against COVID-19, and will do all we can to protect them and our UH caregivers while caring for the community,” said Thomas F. Zenty III, CEO of University Hospitals.
First responders with questions about testing criteria should contact their department coordinator.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.