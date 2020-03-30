Glenville grad still aiming for Olympics

McCane has fought internationally before, and held her own at the 2020 Olympic Trials. But she was headed to Tokyo as an alternate, before the Games were pushed back a year. The extra time may work to her advantage, though, as she continues to train. And while the workouts can’t take place in a gym right now... it’s mostly roadwork ... when she does climb back into the ring, this Glenville and Tri-C honor student becomes, well, a different woman.