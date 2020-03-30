Glenville grad still aiming for Olympics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morelle McCane still gets chills every time she’s introduced before a fight.
You know, the part where the announcer says “Fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio ... Morelle McCane!”
“It’s like, an honor,” McCane said on Monday, as she prepared for another workout at the Collinwood High School track. “I’m representing my city, and there’s a lot of great people who came out of here, and I’m next.”
Yes, she is...and she won’t just be representing her hometown. She’ll be representing her country ... in the Olympics.
“There’s no words that can describe this feeling,” McCane says. “Just happy. Happiness. All-around blessed. I don’t even know how to describe this feeling. It’s just like, ‘yes!’”
McCane has fought internationally before, and held her own at the 2020 Olympic Trials. But she was headed to Tokyo as an alternate, before the Games were pushed back a year. The extra time may work to her advantage, though, as she continues to train. And while the workouts can’t take place in a gym right now... it’s mostly roadwork ... when she does climb back into the ring, this Glenville and Tri-C honor student becomes, well, a different woman.
“Yeah, she’s girly," her trainer Terence Montgomery says. “BUT ... when she steps into that square, she’s fierce, and I’m sorry but, it has to be like that.”
Cleveland has a pretty good streak going with Olympic boxers. Raynell Williams in 2008, Terrell Gausha in 2012 and Charles Conwell Jr. in 2016.
But Morelle would be the first female Olympic boxer out of Cleveland.
“That would mean a lot to me,” McCane says. “It’ll mean hard work pays off. It’ll mean that all the days that I wanted to give up was worth not giving up.”
