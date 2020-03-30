Gov. DeWine updates Ohio’s latest coronavirus cases after pushing back against FDA for mask sanitizing system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Department of Health officials say at least 29 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 1,653 cases confirmed statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health director, Dr. Amy Acton, are set to provide a briefing on Monday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s latest numbers don’t reflect all confirmed cases in Ohio because of the limited testing capacity, which is primarily now used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
The Governor’s remarks come on a day after publicly voicing displeasure with the Food and Drug Administration for initially only providing partial approval for a Columbus-based research lab to utilize a system that can sanitize 160,000 personal protective equipment masks a day.
The FDA later gave full approval after Gov. DeWine reached out to President Donald Trump. Those systems will now be utilized in Ohio, New York, and Washington state to assist with the PPE shortage.
This story will be updated.
