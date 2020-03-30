Health officials discuss latest coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County, the hardest hit area in Ohio

Cuyahoga County zip codes with coronavirus cases (Source: CCBH)
By Alan Rodges | March 30, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 8:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a press conference updating the public on the latest coronavirus cases in the area.

The county’s health officials are expected to hold a meeting at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health briefing on coronavirus cases

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, March 30, 2020

Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland, has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio with at least 440, according to the state’s Department of Health.

There are 29 deaths, including three in Cuyahoga County, along with 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio across 88 counties.

A multi-million dollar fund has been set up to help community- and neighborhood-based businesses in Cuyahoga County facing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, March 27, 2020

This story will be updated.

