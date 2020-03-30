Health officials discuss latest coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County, the hardest hit area in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a press conference updating the public on the latest coronavirus cases in the area.
The county’s health officials are expected to hold a meeting at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland, has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio with at least 440, according to the state’s Department of Health.
There are 29 deaths, including three in Cuyahoga County, along with 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio across 88 counties.
