Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says he expects federal regulators to soon clear the way for wide use of a Columbus-based lab's services to sterilize N95 masks. Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday it was reckless for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to have already increased from 10,000 the number of masks Battelle is authorized to sterilize every day. The private research laboratory says its process can refurbish a single mask up to 20 times before the mask has to be discarded. Ohio now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. That's up by four deaths from the day before.